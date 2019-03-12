The finalists for the 11th annual Shorty Awards are out, honoring the best of social media by recognizing the influencers on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Snapchat, Musically and more.

Past winners include Taylor Swift, Tyler Oakley, Casey Neistat, Hannibal Buress, Malala Yousafzai, Jenna Marbles, J.K. Rowling, Adele, and DJ Khaled.

The Shorty Awards winners will be honored at a ceremony in New York City on Sunday, May 5. The location has not been revealed.

Winners are chosen through a combination of votes from the public on the shortyawards.com website and scores given by the Real Time Academy, a coalition of social media industryites in technology, journalism, business and culture. The Academy is responsible for shaping the criteria and rules of the Shorty Awards and for selecting winners and honorees.