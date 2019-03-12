The finalists for the 11th annual Shorty Awards are out, honoring the best of social media by recognizing the influencers on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Snapchat, Musically and more.

Past winners include Taylor Swift, Tyler Oakley, Casey Neistat, Hannibal Buress, Malala Yousafzai, Jenna Marbles, J.K. Rowling, Adele, and DJ Khaled.

The Shorty Awards winners will be honored at a ceremony in New York City on Sunday, May 5. The location has not been revealed.

Winners are chosen through a combination of votes from the public on the shortyawards.com website and scores given by the Real Time Academy, a coalition of social media industryites in technology, journalism, business and culture.  The Academy is responsible for shaping the criteria and rules of the Shorty Awards and for selecting winners and honorees.

Gregory Galant, Shorty Awards co-founder and MuckRack CEO, said this year’s nominees have “shown how social media and the Internet can be used in an inspiring manner. The introduction of the “Innovator of the Year” category this year means we can honor directors, producers, entrepreneurs, and multi-faceted creatives who are doing spectacular work across many mediums, while rapidly pushing society forward through their work.”

Arts & Entertainment Finalists

Best Actor

Danai Gurira

Emmy Rossum

Jason Momoa

Mandy Moore

Noah Centineo

Tituss Burgess

 

Best Celebrity

Joe Biden

Jonah Hill

Kathy Griffin

Lil Miquela

Reese Witherspoon

Russell Brand

 

Best in Comedy

Ali Wong

Cameron Esposito

Hannah Gadsby

Jaboukie Young-White

John Mulaney

Melissa Villaseñor

 

Best in Dance

Chelsie Hill

Dytto

Jade Chynoweth

Justin Peck

Kaycee Rice

The Kinjaz

 

Best in Music

BLACKPINK

Harry Styles

Janelle Monae

Kacey Musgraves

Mason Ramsey

Post Malone

 

Best TV Show

Atlanta

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Dear White People

Grown-ish

Shameless

The Sinner