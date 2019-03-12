The finalists for the 11th annual Shorty Awards are out, honoring the best of social media by recognizing the influencers on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Snapchat, Musically and more.
Past winners include Taylor Swift, Tyler Oakley, Casey Neistat, Hannibal Buress, Malala Yousafzai, Jenna Marbles, J.K. Rowling, Adele, and DJ Khaled.
The Shorty Awards winners will be honored at a ceremony in New York City on Sunday, May 5. The location has not been revealed.
Winners are chosen through a combination of votes from the public on the shortyawards.com website and scores given by the Real Time Academy, a coalition of social media industryites in technology, journalism, business and culture. The Academy is responsible for shaping the criteria and rules of the Shorty Awards and for selecting winners and honorees.
Arts & Entertainment Finalists
Best Actor
Danai Gurira
Emmy Rossum
Jason Momoa
Mandy Moore
Noah Centineo
Tituss Burgess
Best Celebrity
Joe Biden
Jonah Hill
Kathy Griffin
Lil Miquela
Reese Witherspoon
Russell Brand
Best in Comedy
Ali Wong
Cameron Esposito
Hannah Gadsby
Jaboukie Young-White
John Mulaney
Melissa Villaseñor
Best in Dance
Chelsie Hill
Dytto
Jade Chynoweth
Justin Peck
Kaycee Rice
The Kinjaz
Best in Music
BLACKPINK
Harry Styles
Janelle Monae
Kacey Musgraves
Mason Ramsey
Post Malone
Best TV Show
Atlanta
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Dear White People
Grown-ish
Shameless
The Sinner