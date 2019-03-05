Sherlock Holmes 3 won’t be on the case for Christmas next year after all. Warner Bros said tonight that the threequel starring Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law has been pushed to December 22, 2021, with its former Christmas Day 2020 slot going to an untitled WB event film, per the studio.

Warners didn’t offer any further clues, but that 2021 holiday slot had been slated for an untitled WB animated film.

On its new date, the latest pic in the franchise based on the characters created by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle will face a host of potentially heavy hitters: Sony’s Hotel Transylvania 4, Universal’s Broadway adaptation Wicked and an untitled Disney live-action movie.

Speculators, start your search engines.

That date also will be the second weekend for Fox’s Avatar 3.

As for the Christmas 2020 date, the Warner “event film” will tune up against Universal toon sequel Sing 2.