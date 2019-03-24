Warner Bros.’ Fandango preview screening yesterday at 1,200 struck lightning with a $3.3M gross besting the paid-preview figures of DreamWorks Animation-Fandango preview of How to Train Your Dragon 3 ($2.6M), Atom & Amazon’s WB preview of Aquaman ($2.9M), and Atom/Amazon’s previews of Sony’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle ($1.8M) and Hotel Transylvania 3 ($1.3M)

Although, previews are not a direct indicator of opening day, opening weekend or life of a movie, they certain tell you that there is interest, and Warners surely has that for New Line/DC’s Shazam!.

The box results were spread out evenly throughout the entire North American footprint in large, medium and small markets and theaters. The initial anecdotal reactions from theaters as well as the social media feedback is extremely positive and encouraging. Along with a current 93% Fresh RT (35 reviews), the indicators are positive for Shazam! Tracking has the pic’s opening pegged at $45M on April 5-7.