Increasingly as a way to generate strong buzz for a film, and to get a jump on the box office, major studios are serving up paid previews weeks in advance to moviegoers.

Fandango is partnering with Warner Bros and will be showing off New Line’s Shazam! on March 23 at 1,200 theaters, two weeks before the DC pic’s April 5 release date. Tickets for the limited engagement go on sale today, exclusively for Fandango VIP members (the online ticket seller’s rewards program).

Fandango recently partnered with DreamWorks Animation and Universal for a Feb. 2 preview of How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, three weeks before its Feb. 22 opening. The pic racked up $2.5M on its preview day, a figure that bested the early paid one-day preview runs of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle ($1.86M) and Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation ($1.28M).

“We’re thrilled to work with Warner Bros. on our early access screening program, helping eventize movies and generate buzz before opening weekend,” says Fandango President Paul Yanover. “Shazam! is a film that appeals to the whole family, and we’re delighted that Fandango VIP fans will be among the first to see the film two weeks before it officially hits theaters.”

Jeff Goldstein, President, Warner Bros. Pictures Domestic Distribution, states, “Fandango is a terrific partner and we’re excited to work with them to bring this film to their VIP members ahead of release. Shazam! is not only a great superhero action movie, but a really funny one, full of heart and charm, and we look forward to Fandango audiences being among the very first to experience it on the big screen.”

Tickets for Shazam!‘s April 5 wide release also go on sale on Fandango today.