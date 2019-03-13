Warner Bros/New Line’s Shazam! has been confirmed for a China release on April 5. That’s day-and-date with the DC pic’s domestic release and comes during a lucrative period at Middle Kingdom turnstiles. April 5 kicks off the Qingming Festival, also known as Tomb Sweeping Day. The holiday was an extra boon for WB’s Ready Player One last year.

I understand Shazam! is a relatively new character for the market, but am told that shouldn’t be a major concern. Star Zachary Levi, known for the Thor movies among other work, also has a following in the market.

The story centers on foster child Billy Batson, a teenager able to transform into the titular adult superhero. Batson derives his attributes by saying the magic word, “Shazam,” an acronym for the ancient-world gods and historical figures Solomon, Hercules, Atlas, Zeus, Achilles and Mercury.

Anthony reported today that Fandango is partnering with WB to show off the David F. Sandberg-directed Shazam! domestically on March 23 at 1,200 theaters, two weeks before the pic’s release. International rollout begins April 3.