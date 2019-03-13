Warner Bros/New Line’s Shazam! has been confirmed for a China release on April 5. That’s day-and-date with the DC pic’s domestic release and comes during a lucrative period at Middle Kingdom turnstiles. April 5 kicks off the Qingming Festival, also known as Tomb Sweeping Day. The holiday was an extra boon for WB’s Ready Player One last year.

Related
Denzel Washington To Star In Warner Bros. Cop Thriller 'Little Things'

I understand Shazam! is a relatively new character for the market, but am told that shouldn’t be a major concern. Star Zachary Levi, known for the Thor movies among other work, also has a following in the market.

The story centers on foster child Billy Batson, a teenager able to transform into the titular adult superhero. Batson derives his attributes by saying the magic word, “Shazam,” an acronym for the ancient-world gods and historical figures Solomon, Hercules, Atlas, Zeus, Achilles and Mercury.

Anthony reported today that Fandango is partnering with WB to show off the David F. Sandberg-directed Shazam! domestically on March 23 at 1,200 theaters, two weeks before the pic’s release. International rollout begins April 3.