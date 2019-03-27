Bad news: the cult favorite supernatural series Shadowhunters is coming to an end after three seasons. Good news: they are going out with a bang. Freeform announced today that they have set a two and a half hour series finale on May 6 at 8 pm EDT/PDT.

The announcement was made ahead of Wednesday’s Freeform summit and fans will definitely be able to say their bittersweet goodbyes to the GLAAD Media Award-winning series that followed the adventures of half-angel, half-human demon hunters and their downworld allies.

Freeform

To add to the big finale, fans rallied together to raise money for The Trevor Project in honor of the show’s message of inclusion, compassion and acceptance. The Trevor Project is the leading national organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer & questioning (LGBTQ) young people under 25. To make the farewell even greater, Freeform announced that they and their parent company, Disney, have matched the fan donations by giving The Trevor Project $25,000.

Fans of Shadowhunters have shown their loyalty to the show since it was announced that the show would be ending after three seasons. The #SaveShadowhunters Twitter campaign has been alive on the social media platform. Diehard fans have has been stopping at nothing to bring the show back for a fourth season with the campaign. Fans went beyond Twitter and organized for a plane with a #SaveShadowhunters banner to circle Netflix’s LA headquarters, rented two billboards in Times Square and raised over $20,000 for various charities. They also popped up in Korea with a month-long campaign in the Seoul subway — positioned in the station closest to Netflix’s local office and hit London with double-decker bus ads.