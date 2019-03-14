Seth takes a closer look at how the massive college admission scam and the sentencing of President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman expose corruption at the highest levels of society.

“Rich people are insane,” Meyers said, in a nutshell.

Former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort had worst day, Meyers acknowledged, having been sentenced in one case minutes before being indicted on another case – a week after being sentenced in yet another case – a move Meyers insisted will one day be called The Manafort.

The college admission cheating scandal involved rich parents, including actors Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, paying someone to inflate their child’s standardized test scores or fake athletic records. Loughlin in accused of doing the latter and Huffman the former.

The details are “mind blowing,” the NBC late night host described, particularly because there are normalized ways to buy your child’s way into a college, including paying for a new library – aka institutional advancement.

Huffman’s alleged scam hit a snag when she found out her daughters school was going to provide its own SAT test proctor, making it harder to cheat.

Upon making this discovery, Meyers said, Huffman allegedly sent her alleged co-scammer an email that read “Ruh Ro! Looks like [my daughter’s high school] wants to provide own proctor.”

“She literally sat down at a computer and typed the words ‘Ruh Ro’ – making this the rare case where Scooby Doo was the criminal.”