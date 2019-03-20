Seth Meyers, Mike Birbiglia, Tiffany Haddish, Hasan Minhaj, John Mulaney, John Oliver and Sarah Silverman will band together in New York City next month to save the Earth: Meyers will host the all-star “Night of Comedy” event to benefit a nonprofit organization pledged to protect the environment against the Trump administration.

Marking Earth Month, the event is set for April 30 at the New-York Historical Society to benefit the Natural Resources Defense Council. Presented in partnership with Discovery, Inc., event chairs include a roster of high-profile media and entertainment names: Graydon and Anna Carter; Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann; Claire Bernard; Jimmy and Jane Buffett; Alan Horn and Cindy Harrell Horn; Andy and Betsy Lack; Lorne and Alice Michaels; Garrett and Mary Moran; Ronald Perelman and Anna Chapman; Richard and Lisa Plepler; Josh Sapan and Ann Foley; David Steinberg and Robyn Todd Steinberg; and David and Pam Zaslav.

The announcement describes the event as “offering welcome comic relief in support of the organization’s work to protect public health and the environment in the face of ongoing assault from the Trump administration.”

“This Earth Day comes while the world is at a critical juncture – experts are warning climate change’s worst impacts are much closer than expected if we don’t act big and act fast,” said NRDC President Rhea Suh. “While the Trump administration is intent on moving our nation backwards, NRDC remains relentless in building a better future for our children.

“We are honored this powerhouse group of comedians is lending their time and talent to this fight – and giving us all a chance to laugh during these challenging times.”

David Zaslav, CEO of Discovery, said, “With the globe in our logo, protecting the Earth and its creatures is part of Discovery’s DNA and we are tremendously proud to support NRDC’s past, present and future efforts to protect this planet we call home.”

Founded in 1970, NRDC is an international nonprofit environmental organization with more than 3 million members and online activists. The organization says that it has taken the Trump administration to court nearly once a week since Trump took office, claiming a victory rate of more than 80 percent of the cases that have received a decision to date. The group has fought against pesticides linked to learning disabilities as well as the Keystone XL pipeline, among other endeavors.