EXCLUSIVE: Child actor Seth Carr has joined Netflix series Free Rein as a series regular for the third season.

Carr, who has starred in series including Amazon crime drama Bosch, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Black Panther, will join the Netflix series, which is produced by All3Media-owned British producer Lime Pictures.

He will star as Aaron, a cowboy enthusiast who can easily be distracted and this often gets him into trouble.

The show follows a 15-year-old girl from LA who spends the summer at her mom’s childhood home on an island off the coast of the UK, where she bonds with a mysterious horse. Its first two seasons have featured 10 episodes with two specials and the third season is set to launch this year.

Created by Vicki Lutas and Anna McCleery, the show stars Jaylen Barron as Zoe Phillips, Freddy Carter as Peter Hawthorne and Manpreet Bambra as Jade. It is exec produced by Rebecca Hodgson, Kate Little and Claire Poyser.

Carr, who is also currently in Nickelodeon’s Knight Squad, is repped by LVL Up Management and Buchwald.