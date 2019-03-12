Warner Bros just announced two new films starring children’s characters rooted in the mid-20th century. The studio said today that it has dated untitled Sesame Street and Tom & Jerry movies for release in two years.

The live-action Sesame Street is set for January 15, 2021, and starts shooting in July with MGM co-financing with WB. The hybrid T&J, directed by Tim Story, will arrive three months later on April 16.

Warners didn’t provide further details about either project, but both are familiar to kids of just about all ages. Sesame Street, which airs on WarnerMedia-owned HBO these days, turns 50 this year, and the cat-and-mouse antics of Tom & Jerry have been around since the 1940s.

As it stands, the Sesame Street pic will open against an untitled Blumhouse pic from Universal and Paramount’s kids TV adaptation Rugrats. That date had been reserved for an Untitled WB Event Film. Tom & Jerry have their release date to themselves for now.