The international TV event Series Mania unveiled its 2019 winners Saturday during the closing ceremony in France.
Taking place in Lille, this year’s festival ran from March 22-30, and included masterclasses from Uma Thurman, Freddie Highmore, Charlie Brooker and Sharp Objects creator Marti Noxon who will also serve as president of the Official Competition jury.
Also on the jury were The Good Wife star Julianna Margulies, French actress Audrey Fleurot, French writer Delphine de Vigan and Thomas Lilti, creator-director of Canal + hit Hippocrate.
Below is the full list of winners
OFFICIAL COMPETITION
Grand Prix: The Virtues
Created and written by Shane Meadows and Jack Thorne (UK)
Directed by: Shane Meadows – Production: Warp Films, Big Arty Productions – Broadcast by: Channel 4 (UK)
Special Jury Prize: Just for Today
Created and written by Nir Bergman and Ram Nehari (Israël)
Written and directed: Nir Bergman – Production: Endemol Shine Israël – Broadcast: Yes TV (Israël)
Best Actress: Marina Hands (Mytho)
Written by: Anne Berest – Directed by: Fabrice Gobert – Production: Unité de Production, ARTE France – Broadcast by: ARTE (France and Germany), Netflix
Best Actor: Stephen Graham (The Virtues)
Created and written by Shane Meadows and Jack Thorne (UK)
Directed by: Shane Meadows – Production: Warp Films, Big Arty Productions – Broadcast by: Channel 4 (UK)
AUDIENCE AWARD
Mytho (France)
Written by: Anne Berest – Directed by: Fabrice Gobert – Production: Unité de Production, ARTE France – Broadcast by: ARTE (France and Germany), Netflix
FRENCH COMPETITION
Best Series : Apnea
A series written by Gaia Guasti, Aurélien Molas – based on an original idea of Simon Moutaïrou – in collaboration with Marcia Romano
Directed by : Julien Trousselier – Production : Image et Compagnie, ARTE France – Broadcast by : ARTE (France & Germany), Amazon Prime Vidéo (France)
Best Actress : Carole Weyers (Super Jimmy)
Created by Camille Pouzol, Stéphane Drouet, Lionel Olenga
Written by: Camille Pouzol, Lionel Olenga – Directed by: Laurent Dussaux, Akim Isker – Production: Makingprod – Broadcast by: France 2
Best Actor : Grégory Montel (Family Shake)
Created and directed by Baya Kasmi
Written by: Baya Kasmi, Michel Leclerc, Sarah Kaminsky, Lyès Salem
Production: Elephant Story – Broadcast: M6 (France)
INTERNATIONAL PANORAMA
Best Series : Exit
Created by Petter Testmann-Koch, Øystein Karlsen
Written and directed by: Øystein Karlsen – Production: Fremantle Norway – Broadcast: NRK (Norway)
SHORT FORMS COMPETITION
Best Series: People Talking (Gente hablando)
Created, written, directed and music: Álvaro Carmona
Production: Atresmedia – Broadcast: Neox, Atresplayer (Spain)
ALL-NIGHT COMEDY MARATHON
Best comedy: M’Entends-Tu
Created by: Florence Longpré
Written by: Florence Longpré, Pascale Renaud-Hébert, Nicolas Michon – Directed by: Myriam Bouchard – Production: Trio Orange – Broadcast: Télé Québec (Canada).