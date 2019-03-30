The international TV event Series Mania unveiled its 2019 winners Saturday during the closing ceremony in France.

Taking place in Lille, this year’s festival ran from March 22-30, and included masterclasses from Uma Thurman, Freddie Highmore, Charlie Brooker and Sharp Objects creator Marti Noxon who will also serve as president of the Official Competition jury.

Also on the jury were The Good Wife star Julianna Margulies, French actress Audrey Fleurot, French writer Delphine de Vigan and Thomas Lilti, creator-director of Canal + hit Hippocrate.

Below is the full list of winners

OFFICIAL COMPETITION

Grand Prix: The Virtues

Created and written by Shane Meadows and Jack Thorne (UK)

Directed by: Shane Meadows – Production: Warp Films, Big Arty Productions – Broadcast by: Channel 4 (UK)

Special Jury Prize: Just for Today

Created and written by Nir Bergman and Ram Nehari (Israël)

Written and directed: Nir Bergman – Production: Endemol Shine Israël – Broadcast: Yes TV (Israël)

Best Actress: Marina Hands (Mytho)

Written by: Anne Berest – Directed by: Fabrice Gobert – Production: Unité de Production, ARTE France – Broadcast by: ARTE (France and Germany), Netflix

Best Actor: Stephen Graham (The Virtues)

Created and written by Shane Meadows and Jack Thorne (UK)

Directed by: Shane Meadows – Production: Warp Films, Big Arty Productions – Broadcast by: Channel 4 (UK)

AUDIENCE AWARD

Mytho (France)

Written by: Anne Berest – Directed by: Fabrice Gobert – Production: Unité de Production, ARTE France – Broadcast by: ARTE (France and Germany), Netflix

FRENCH COMPETITION

Best Series : Apnea

A series written by Gaia Guasti, Aurélien Molas – based on an original idea of Simon Moutaïrou – in collaboration with Marcia Romano

Directed by : Julien Trousselier – Production : Image et Compagnie, ARTE France – Broadcast by : ARTE (France & Germany), Amazon Prime Vidéo (France)

Best Actress : Carole Weyers (Super Jimmy)

Created by Camille Pouzol, Stéphane Drouet, Lionel Olenga

Written by: Camille Pouzol, Lionel Olenga – Directed by: Laurent Dussaux, Akim Isker – Production: Makingprod – Broadcast by: France 2

Best Actor : Grégory Montel (Family Shake)

Created and directed by Baya Kasmi

Written by: Baya Kasmi, Michel Leclerc, Sarah Kaminsky, Lyès Salem

Production: Elephant Story – Broadcast: M6 (France)

INTERNATIONAL PANORAMA

Best Series : Exit

Created by Petter Testmann-Koch, Øystein Karlsen

Written and directed by: Øystein Karlsen – Production: Fremantle Norway – Broadcast: NRK (Norway)

SHORT FORMS COMPETITION

Best Series: People Talking (Gente hablando)

Created, written, directed and music: Álvaro Carmona

Production: Atresmedia – Broadcast: Neox, Atresplayer (Spain)

ALL-NIGHT COMEDY MARATHON

Best comedy: M’Entends-Tu

Created by: Florence Longpré

Written by: Florence Longpré, Pascale Renaud-Hébert, Nicolas Michon – Directed by: Myriam Bouchard – Production: Trio Orange – Broadcast: Télé Québec (Canada).