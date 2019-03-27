Focus Features will release Jim Jarmusch’s The Dead Don’t Die wide on June 14 this year.

Billed as “the greatest zombie cast ever disassembled”, The Dead Don’t Die boasts an all-star cast of Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton, Chloë Sevigny, Steve Buscemi, Danny Glover, Caleb Landry Jones, Rosie Perez, Iggy Pop, Sara Driver, RZA, Selena Gomez, Carol Kane and Tom Waits. Jarmusch writes and directs.

The pic marks Jarmusch’s third with Focus, the studio having released the filmmaker’s highest-grossing pic in his canon, 2005’s Broken Flowers starring Bill Murray which made $13.7M.

Don’t be surprised if The Dead Don’t Die plays on the Croisette in May: Jarmusch’s track record at the Cannes Film Festival includes 11 movies that have played there going back to 1984’s Stranger Than Paradise which won the Golden Camera, as well as the Grand Jury Prize for Broken Flowers, the Golden Coach award for the director in 2008, the Palme d’Or Best Short Film for Coffee and Cigarettes III in 1993, and the Best Artistic Contribution for Mystery Train in 1989. Jarmusch had two titles at Cannes in 2016: Paterson about a bus driver poet played by Adam Driver and the Stooges documentary Gimme Danger.

The Dead Don’t Die is produced by Joshua Astrachan and Carter Logan. Focus Features and Universal Pictures International will distribute the film worldwide.