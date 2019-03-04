Sebastian Gorka no longer is a Fox News contributor.

Details remain murky, in much same way they were murky when Sorka left the White House back in August of 2017, claiming to have resigned, warning “forces that do not support the MAGA promise are – for now – ascendant within the White House,” though insiders preferred to describe it as White House Chief of Staff John Kelly showing Gorka the door.

A Fox News rep confirmed Gorka no longer is a contributor but declined to elaborate.

The former Breitbart editor has moved about a bit, becoming special assistant to Trump in January of ’17. But, after getting kicked to the curb around the same time as his former Breitbart boss Steve Bannon, Gorka returned to Fox News in November of ’17.

MarketWatch broke the story of Gorka’s split from Fox News, while reporting on his crowd pleasing performance at CPAC, in which he warned attendees that Democrats were coming for their hamburgers.