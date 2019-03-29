Allison Janney presented Will & Grace star Sean Hayes with the Stephen F. Kolzak Award at the 30th GLAAD Media Awards and he was extremely grateful to receive the award — so grateful that he didn’t waste any time in throwing some shade.

After saying he was grateful for accepting an award from his friend and Oscar-winning actress Janney, he pointed out the difference between TV stars and movie stars: “A movie star can get a reservation at any restaurant in town. A TV star can actually buy the restaurant.”

He then started to get playfully savage suggesting that the GLAAD Media Awards would be Mike Pence’s worst nightmare or dream come true, “we will never know,” he joked.

Hayes then talked about getting ready and prepping himself for the awards show and then continued to keep the dragging timely saying, “I’ve been getting in shape for tonight with the Jussie Smollet workout. You hire two trainers and sweat for 8 weeks.”

The Pence joke got a great amount of laughs while the Smollett joke got a mixed reaction. Through all the shade Hayes was grateful for the award — but he did have one more playful jab. He also pointed out that he was the last cast member of Will & Grace to be honored by the GLAAD Media Awards. “The gay one,” he deadpanned after jokingly bringing this to the attention of the audience.

The Stephen F. Kolzak Award is presented to a LGBTQ media professional who has made a significant difference in promoting LGBTQ acceptance. The award is named after a legendary casting director, who devoted his life to raising awareness in the entertainment industry about the discrimination faced by LGBTQ people as well as people living with HIV

Hayes joins list of previous Stephen F. Kolzak Award recipients including LGBTQ trailblazers Sir Ian McKellen, Laverne Cox, Wanda Sykes, Jim Parsons, Chaz Bono and Ellen DeGeneres.