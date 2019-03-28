Fox News host Sean Hannity said tonight that colleague Jeanine Pirro’s Saturday show would return this weekend after a two-week absence.

Hannity was doing a phone interview with President Donald Trump on his Wednesday night show when he made the remark. Fox News has not yet confirmed that Pirro will return.

Pirro’s regular Saturday night program Justice with Judge Jeanine, was yanked for two weeks of documentary programming after she questioned Rep. Illhan Omar’s Muslim religious beliefs and whether they were at-odds with the US Constitution. .

“Omar wears a hijab, which, according to the Quran 33:59, tells women to cover so they won’t get molested,” Pirro said during her March 9 show. “Is her adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to Sharia law, which in itself is antithetical to the United States Constitution?”

Fox News issued a statement condemning Pirro’s remarks and removed her program.