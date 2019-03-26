Fasten your seatbelt: Sean Hannity is going to interview President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

Though we hardly need to be told, Fox noted Trump will “react” to Attorney General William Barr’s summary of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report and discuss the latest in re his southern border wall-building progress.

Hannity famously foamed over on Sunday when Barr unleashed his four-page interpretation of Mueller’s report:

“MSNBC CONSPIRACY NETWORK LIARS FAKE NEWS CNN LIARS NY TIMES WAPO LIARS” Hannity Twitter-screeched that evening.

He also previewed his top-rated cable program’s plans for the coming days, tweeting, “Starting Monday we will hold every deep state official who abused power accountable. We will hold every fake news media liar member accountable. We will hold every liar in Congress accountable.”

On Monday’s show, Hannity blasted that “the so-called mainstream media, so-called journalists, should be embarrassed” by Barr’s recap of Mueller’s report.

He added:

They should feel humiliated, they should be apologizing to the American people. It will take me months, but we will follow every lead, and we will remind you what has been done here. The truth has been laid bare for all to see. No collusion, no obstruction, no truth to the lies that have been peddled daily. We on Hannity have been right all along because, unlike the mainstream media, we have been telling the truth with evidence to back it up. Many of you since yesterday have been writing to me and you want me to spike the football. I am not in any type of celebratory mood. This is a time where every American that now knows the truth should be angry at what has happened here to all of America. I am ticked off, and the rest of the country should be, too. This is only the first chapter. This must be a day of reckoning for the media, for the Deep State, for people who abused power — and did it so blatantly. If we do not get this right, if we do not hold these people accountable, I promise you with all the love I can muster for this country and our future for our kids and grandkids, we will lose the greatest country God has ever given man.

Presumably, Trump will have some thoughts on the subject on Wednesday. Stay tuned…