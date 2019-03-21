Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, whose holdings include established specialty distributor Screen Media, has appointed three top executives to its management team.

Philippe Guelton

Philippe Guelton has been named EVP of CSS Entertainment and president of VOD networks. David Fannon has been promoted to EVP of distribution for CSS while remaining president of Screen Media. And George Lansbury has been named EVP of content strategy for CSS and president of CSS originals.

CSS Entertainment operates six owned and operated ad-supported VOD networks, including Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Frightpix, Popcornflix Comedy, Espanolflix, and Truli. Its subscription VOD technology platform Pivotshare, acquired last year, caters to paid video subscribers across hundreds of independent channels. It bought Screen Media in 2017.

The company also makes original TV series and short-form videos, most of them funded by sponsors. Current series include Hidden Heroes on the CW, Vacation Rental Potential on A&E and Being Dad on Netflix.

David Fannon

With roots in brick-and-mortar home video, Screen Media is a distributor of specialty films. It will release Terry Gilliam’s long-in-the-works The Man Who Killed Don Quixote with Adam Driver and Jonathan Pryce. Recent films include Bel Canto, a Paul Weitz-directed drama starring Julianne Moore and Ken Watanabe, and The Mercy with Colin Firth and Rachel Weisz.

“The entertainment industry continues to evolve. As consumers look for new ways to find the content they enjoy, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is uniquely positioned to benefit from this evolution,” Chairman and CEO William J. Rouhana, Jr., said in a press release. “Recruiting Philippe Guelton and George Lansbury to CSS Entertainment is a noteworthy achievement, speaking to the progress we have made. We are also particularly pleased to announce the promotion of David Fannon, who has proven his value to our organization. We have set the stage with the team to meaningfully accelerate our growth in the near-term.”

George Lansbury

Guelton was formerly CEO at She Media (formerly SheKnows Media), a digital media brand acquired in 2018 by Deadline’s parent company, Penske Media Corp. He also has held positions at Thrillist Media Group and Hachette Filipacchi Media U.S.

Fannon, a former A&E Television veteran who joined Screen Media in 2005, will now lead all CSS Entertainment distribution and content acquisition initiatives.

Lansbury comes to CSS after a stint as SVP of programming, production and operations at Fusion Media Group. Prior to Fusion, he worked on original projects with YouTube and was employed by AMC Networks, Cablevision and MTV Networks.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had its IPO at $12 a share on the Nasdaq in August 2017. Shares today closed at $8.08, up almost 3%. In its most recent quarterly financial report covering the period ending September 30, the company reported total revenue of $6.6 million, with a net loss per share of one cent narrowing from five cents in the year-earlier period.