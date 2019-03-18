EXCLUSIVE: Ridley Scott’s Scott Free Production, Atlas Industries, and Spin a Black Yarn are teaming on a film adaptation of Bird Box author Josh Malerman’s novel Black Mad Wheel with Barnett Brettler on board to write the screenplay. Sean O’Grady and Bill Stertz are producing the project for Atlas along with Ryan Lewis and Malerman for their newly formed production Spin a Black Yarn shingle.

The psychological horror that follows The Danes, the band known as the “Darlings of Detroit”, who are washed up and desperate for inspiration, eager to once again have a number one hit. That is until an agent from the US Army approaches them. Under the guidance of their frontman, Philip Tonka, the Danes embark on a harrowing journey through the scorching desert—a trip that takes Tonka into the heart of an ominous and twisted conspiracy.

Atlas and Spin are also producing a film based on Malerman’s original screenplay Only Children.

Repped by ICM Partners and Good Fear Film + Management, Brettler’s screenplay, Waking Hours, earned the Tribeca Film Institute’s Alfred P. Sloan Foundation Grand Jury Prize for Screenwriting and is being produced by Mark Gordon of Curious Image. Most recently, he penned the adaptation of the graphic novel Monolith for Lionsgate.