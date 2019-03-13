Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired U.S. rights to Avengement, an action thriller starring Doctor Strange’s Scott Adkins. Jesse V. Johnson directed the pic from a screenplay he co-wrote with Stu Small. A day-and-date theatrical/digital release is set for May 24.

The film, which marks the sixth teaming Adkins and Johnson, centers on a lowly criminal named Cain Burgess (Adkins) who, while being released on furlough from prison, evades his guards and returns to his old haunts to take revenge on the people that made him a cold-hearted killer. It’s an epic, bloody battle to search for the soul he lost years ago on the streets of an unforgiving city.

Nick Moran, Thomas Turgoose, Kierston Wareing and Louis Mandylor co-star.

Ehud Bleiberg and Joe Karimi-Nik are producers, and Nicholas Donnermeyer and Adkins are executive producers on the pic that hails from Bleiberg Entertainment, which produced it via its Compound B genre label and is repping worldwide sales.