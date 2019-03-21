Schitt’s Creek will be coming to an end after one more final season. The comedy’s co-creators Daniel Levy and Eugene Levy just made the announcement on social media. Pop in the U.S. and CBC in Canada have renewed the show for a sixth season to air in 2020. The comedy’s final chapter is currently in pre-production and begins shooting in a few weeks.

Schitt’s Creek has been a transformational series for Pop, putting the network on the original programming map and remaining the CBS-owned net’s flagship show. The saga of the wealthy Rose family took a little while to get traction but in the last couple of years it hit its stride, growing in popularity and entering pop culture.

“Schitt’s Creek is that rare zeitgeist show that creates incredible fandom, catalyzes culture, and receives best-of-television critical praise for its intelligence, character development, laughter and heart,” said Brad Schwartz, President of Pop. “Schitt’s Creek has given all of us a joyous gift that, in my opinion, places the show among the very best. Everyone at Pop could not be more proud than to have been associated with what Dan Levy and Eugene Levy created alongside this amazing cast and crew. While we will miss this gem with all our heart, we are thrilled that the show will end its run exactly as the show’s creators intended.”

Here is Daniel Levy and Eugene Levy’s letter to fans announcing the news and explaining their decision to wrap the series:

To Our Dear Fans, We are very excited to announce that Schitt’s Creek is coming back for a sixth season on CBC and Pop in 2020! We also wanted to take this opportunity to let you know that we have decided season six will be our last. We are so grateful to have been given the time and creative freedom to tell this story in its totality, concluding with a final chapter that we had envisioned from the very beginning. It’s not lost on us what a rare privilege it is in this industry to get to decide when your show should take its final bow. We could never have dreamed that our fans would grow to love and care about these characters in the ways that you have. We are all so excited to begin shooting these last fourteen episodes and can’t thank you enough for the overwhelming love and generosity you’ve shown us. We hope you continue to enjoy the rest of our fifth season as we prepare to shoot our sixth! Best Wishes and Warmest Regards, Dan and Eugene Levy

Season 5 of Schitt’s Creek is currently airing on CBC in Canada and on Pop in the U.S. The series is also available on the CBC Gem streaming service and the Pop Now App.

Schitt’s Creek’s ensemble cast includes Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Daniel Levy, Annie Murphy, Chris Elliott, Emily Hampshire, Jennifer Robertson, Noah Reid, Dustin Milligan, Sarah Levy, and Karen Robinson.

Commissioned by CBC, Schitt’s Creek is produced by Not A Real Company Productions Inc. and created by Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy. The executive producers are Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Andrew Barnsley, Fred Levy, David West Read, and Ben Feigin. Schitt’s Creek is produced in association with CBC and Pop TV and distributed internationally by ITV Studios Global Entertainment.