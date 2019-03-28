CBS Films, Lionsgate and eOne have opened the first door into Scary Stories To Tell in the Dark, the latest horror offering from Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro (a producer here) that will hit theaters August 9. André Øvredal is directing the pic, which Dan Hageman & Kevin Hageman penned based on a screen story by del Toro and Patrick Melton & Marcus Dunstan.

Based on the book series by Alvin Schwartz, the pic is set in 1968 in America. Change is blowing in the wind…but seemingly far removed from the unrest in the cities is the small town of Mill Valley, where for generations, the shadow of the Bellows family has loomed large. It is in their mansion on the edge of town that Sarah, a young girl with horrible secrets, turned her tortured life into a series of scary stories, written in a book that has transcended time—stories that have a way of becoming all too real for a group of teenagers who discover Sarah’s terrifying home. Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza, Gabriel Rush, Austin Abrams, Dean Norris, Gil Bellows, Lorraine Toussaint, Austin Zajur and Natalie Ganzhorn star.

Del Toro produced with Sean Daniel, Jason F. Brown, J. Miles Dale and Elizabeth Grave.

Check out the trailer above.