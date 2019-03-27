Saturday Night Live gets scientific in its promotional efforts this week, putting guest host Sandra Oh and cast regular Mikey Day to the dreaded Marshmallow Test. Well, not so dreaded for Oh, who exhibits some serious problems with impulse control.

You know the experiment: Self-control, as indicated by squirreling away your marshmallows for later, is indicative of future success. It’s been pretty thoroughly debunked over the years, but still makes for a decent comedy premise. If it indicates anything, it’s that Oh should do just fine this Saturday.

The Killing Eve star will be making her SNL debut, as will the episode’s musical guest Tame Impala.

The Oh episode kicks off a three-week consecutive run of fresh SNLs, with Game of Thrones‘ Kit Harington hosting for the first time on April 6, with Sara Bareilles as musical guest. Both are SNL first-timers, and Harington’s appearance arrives with anticipation massing for the April 14 return of HBO’s GoT.

And on April 13, Emma Stonehosts SNL for the fourth time, with BTS making their musical guesting debut.

Take a look above at the promo for Oh’s March 30 episode. And see her short “greeting” promo below. These are the usually straightforward “Hi, I’m so-and-so and I’ll be hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend,” but Oh can’t quite get there. The results seem to have charmed cast member Chris Redd…