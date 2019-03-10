Last night’s telecast of “Saturday Night Live” with host Idris Elba and musical guest Khalid averaged a 4.5 live plus same day household rating in the metered markets, and a 1.7 adults 18-49 rating in the markets with local people meters.

That was down a notch from last week’s show hosted by writer-comedian John Mulaney, with musical guest Thomas Rhett (4.7, 1.9).

SNL ranked as the #1 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in both metered-market households and 18-49 in the local people meters, topping all primetime shows on those nets, including ABC’s primetime Celtics-Lakers NBA Basketball coverage.