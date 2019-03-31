Last night’s telecast of Saturday Night Live on NBC with host Sandra Oh and musical guest Tame Impala averaged a 4.1 Live+Same Day household rating in the metered markets, and a 1.5 adults 18-49 rating in the markets with local people meters.

That was down from SNL’s most recent original hosted by Idris Elba, musical guest Khalid (4.5, 1.7). Last night’s show, which also featured Robert De Niro as Robert Mueller and Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump, tied for season low in adults 18-49 people meters ratings and hit near low in households.

Saturday Night Live still ranked as the #1 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in both metered-market households and 18-49 in the local people meters, topping all primetime shows on those nets. In fact, in 18-49 in the local people meters, SNL topped all but five primetime entertainment programs on the Big 4 so far this week.