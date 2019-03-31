Robert De Niro and Alec Baldwin took center stage in the cold open on Saturday Night Live, for a take on special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of the Trump administration for possible collusion with Russia.

De Niro’s Mueller lamented that there wasn’t enough evidence to prove President Trump was guilty of collusion, but suggested POTUS wasn’t off the hook just yet.

“I am submitting these 380 pages,” he wrote in a letter to Attorney General William Barr. “On the charge of obstruction of justice, we have not drawn a definitive conclusion.”

As for conspiracy or collusion, he added: “There were several questionable incidences involving the president’s team, but we cannot prove a criminal connection.”

A delighted Barr, played by SNL regular Aidy Bryant, responded, “No collusion, no diggity, no doubt.”

And now, Robert Mueller finishes his report, William Barr summarizes the report, and Donald Trump tweets his reaction to the summary. #SNL pic.twitter.com/bcJzpIwwio — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 31, 2019

“After two years… our investigation is finally over,” De Niro stated. “Overall there is an abundance of circumstantial evidence.”

“Free at last. Free at last,” Baldwin’s Trump crowed.

Still, De Niro said the case will get a closer review by federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York.

But Baldwin’s Trump wasn’t worried, and used Mueller’s report as yet another opportunity to gloat.

“If you shoot at the devil, you best not miss,” he said in a nod to a famous line from The Wire’s Omar Little.

De Niro reminded the Trump administration “we have indicted 34 individuals in this probe.”

But Bryant shook her head, and countered him by insisting most of them are “very good people.”

A dismissive Baldwin fired off a text letting the indicted individuals know, “the pardons are already in the mail.”

Moments later he sent another text saying, “Russia if you’re watching, go to bed. Daddy won.”

Not wanting to miss an opportunity, Baldwin also mocked Puerto Rico.

“I want my paper towels back amigos,” he said about the paper towels Trump infamously tossed into a crowd while visiting the island nation in 2017, after Hurricane Maria.

The episode continued with Killing Eve star Sandra Oh making her SNL hosting debut, with Tame Impala serving as the night’s musical guest.