Saturday Night Live fired up this weekend’s cold open by taking on Michael Cohen’s jaw-dropping testimony earlier this week before members of the House.

Ben Stiller returned to SNL as Cohen, and arrived with a statement for the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee that he admitted was polished by Hollywood writers.

“I had some help from the guys who wrote Green Book,” Stiller told Kenan Thompson, who turned in a performance as Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings.

Stiller started his testimony with the same phrase the real Cohen uttered to committee members this past Wednesday.

“I’m here to tell you that Mr. Trump is a racist,” Stiller said to little surprise in the room. After noting that no one was shocked, he added, “but he’s also a con man and a cheat.”

Former SNL regular and current Barry star, Bill Hader, joined Stiller in the opening as Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan.

“You lying piece of human trash!” the Republican Congressman shouted at Trump’s former attorney and “fixer.”

“I’m angry that I have to sit here through this, two-bit, dirt bag, flea circus,” Hader told committee chair Cummings aka Thompson.

Stiller’s Cohen acknowledged he was going to jail for previously lying to Congress, but pulled a mea culpa saying, “I know that I was wrong, and I know it because I got caught.”

He blamed his legal woes on blind loyalty to Trump.

“Now I know how Khloé Kardashian feels,” he said, taking a swipe at the reality star’s recent breakup with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. For those who haven’t followed along, Thompson is accused of cheating, yet again, this time with Kardashian family friend Jordyn Woods (although Woods denied hooking up with the NBA star during an interview on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk).

Former SNL writer John Mulaney hosted this weekend’s episode, with singer-songwriter Thomas Rhett serving as musical guest.

This was Mulaney’s second time hosting the NBC sketch comedy series, after a previous outing in April 2018.

The Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse actor auditioned for SNL in 2008, and was hired as a writer. He stayed for six seasons.