Saturday Night Live skewered R. Kelly’s explosive interview with CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King.

SNL regular Kenan Thompson turned in a dead-on performance of the embattled R&B singer, insisting he was a “victim” after repeated accusations of sexual abuse.

“Thank you for having me and please just call me victim,” Thompson’s Kelly said to King, who was played by Leslie Jones.

She refused, telling him: “I am not going to do that.”

Jones then asked him why he was doing the interview — considering the real R. Kelly has been charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

“People think that I’m some kind of monster. I’m here to remove all the doubt. My lawyer was telling me no, but my ego, my ego was telling me yes,” he said in a play on the lyrics “my mind’s telling me no, but my body’s telling me yes” from Kelly’s 1994 hit single “Bump n’ Grind.”

He then addressed accusations that he had a “sex cult.”

When asked why he thought people would say that about him, he admitted: “Probably because it looks like I have a harem of young girls and I started a cult.”

While admitting to making mistakes, he insisted, “I’m still a person.”

Then in a play on Kelly’s single “Trapped in the Closet,” he started singing: “It’s ten o’clock in the morning and I’m talking to Oprah’s friend. If I can just get through this, everybody’s gonna love me again.”

But his music-making didn’t last long, when Jones brought up Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly.

An angry Thompson said, “These people made a six-part documentary about me. Six! That’s almost ten and not one of them said a nice thing about me. They made it seem like I was the devil, and even if I was, you can’t think of one nice thing to say about the devil?”

“I can,” he added. “Nice horns, gives good advice.”

Idris Elba hosted the episode, with chart-topping R&B singer Khalid serving as musical guest.

Elba’s SNL gig comes just before the March 15 premiere of his new Netflix comedy series Turn Up Charlie.