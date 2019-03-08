EXCLUSIVE: I Feel Bad star Sarayu Blue has been tapped for a lead role opposite Jennifer Morrison in Under the Bridge, CBS’ drama pilot from Rina Mimoun and Jerry Bruckheimer TV. Additionally, Blue is joining the cast of Netflix’s comedy series Medical Police as recurring.

For Blue, the casting in Under the Bridge is in second position to NBC’s I Feel Bad. It is considered a pretty safe second position as the freshman NBC comedy, produced by Amy Poehler, struggled to get traction with viewers in the fall and did not get a back order.

Under the Bridge, penned by Mimoun and directed by Victoria Mahoney, centers on surgeon Caitlin Lanchaster (Morrison). When a scandal rocks the medical practice she runs with her husband and their friends, Caitlin rises to the occasion and takes the lead in trying to mend both the practice and her marriage.

Blue will play Ameni, an OB with a sub-specialty in high-risk pregnancies, Ameni is opinionated, relentlessly passionate and enjoys a good fight. A wind-up toy who never slows down, you can get Ameni going on any subject in about three seconds flat, but her positions are wildly inconsistent which is what makes her so much fun. When the hospital places an ultimatum on the private practice she shares with her best friends, Ameni decides to vote Michael out which causes a rift between her and Cait (Morrison).

David Ajala also co-stars in the pilot, which Mimoun and Mahoney executive produce with JBTV’s Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed.

Medical Police, which has a 10-episode series order at Netflix, stars Childrens Hospital alums Erinn Hayes and Rob Huebel and comes from former Childrens Hospital executive producers Rob Corddry, Jonathan Stern and David Wain and co-executive producer Krister Johnson, as well as Warner Horizon Scripted TV.

Written by Corddry, Johnson, Stern and Wain and directed by Wain and Bill Benz, Medical Police is described as an action-packed thriller, mystery and love story. It centers on two American physicians (Hayes and Huebel) stationed at a pediatric hospital in São Paulo, Brazil, who discover a civilization-threatening virus. The duo are recruited as government agents in a race against time and around the world to find a cure and uncover a dark conspiracy.

Blue will play Sloane McIntyre, a CIA agent who is determined to discover the origins of a deadly virus and embarks on a risky mission to Berlin. She will recur alongside Childrens Hospital alums, Lake Bell, Corddry, Ken Marino and Malin Akerman

Blue’s recent credits also include a series regular role on the CW’s No Tomorrow and the feature Blockers. She previously co-starred on the TNT medical drama Monday Mornings. Blue is repped by D2 Management and CAA.