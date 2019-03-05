EXCLUSIVE: Grey’s Anatomy alumna Sarah Drew has been cast as the title character in The Republic of Sarah, CBS’ drama pilot from Fulwell 73 and CBS TV Studios.

Written by Jeffrey Paul King and directed by Marc Webb, The Republic of Sarah is said to have a Northern Exposure feel. It centers on a small New Hampshire town that is thrust onto the world stage when the discovery of a valuable resource within its borders compels the residents to declare themselves an independent nation, thus setting the unlikely young mayor, Sarah Cooper (Drew) and her cabinet of inexperienced locals on the path of running a brand-new country.

Drew’s Sarah Cooper is described as the titular beating heart of The Republic of Sarah. She’s a quintessential New Englander: sharply intelligent, fiercely loyal, and always willing to lend a hand. She’s hesitant to step into the spotlight at first, but her quiet strength and innate leadership begin to flourish after external forces threaten her community and her way of life.

CBS

Carlos Leal and Jonathan Slavin co-star in the pilot, which King and Webb executive produce with Anna Fricke and Fulwell 73’s Leo Pearlman and Jeff Grosvenor.

The casting reunites Drew with CBS and CBS TV Studios after playing one of the title roles in another drama pilot last season, Cagney and Lacey.

Drew was a very popular Grey’s Anatomy cast member. She exited at the end of last season after nine seasons on the hit medical drama, eight of them as a series regular, playing Dr. April Kepner.

Drew recently starred in the feature Indivisible and the Lifetime holiday movie Christmas Pen Pals. She is repped by LINK Entertainment, Innovative Artists and attorney Alex Kohner.