EXCLUSIVE: The Wrong Missy, the Adam Sandler-produced comedy, has rounded out its cast with Lauren Lapkus (Jurassic World, Holmes & Watson), Geoff Pierson (Jack and Jill, Designated Survivor), Sarah Chalke (Mother’s Day, Friends From College), and Molly Sims (Yes Man, The Benchwarmers) joining David Spade in the Netflix original film.

Nick Swardson (Grandma’s Boy, Comedians of the World), Jackie Sandler (Father of the Year, The Week Of), and Chris Witaske (What Men Want, Lady Bird) have also come aboard the pic, which is being directed by Tyler Spindel.

Written by The Do-Over scribes Chris Pappas and Kevin Barnett, the plot follows Tim Morris (Spade), who meets his dream girl (Sims) and invites her to his company’s corporate retreat. However, when a crazy blind date from his past shows up for the weekend getaway, Tim learns too late that he’s been accidentally texting the wrong girl (Lapkus).

Happy Madison Productions’ Sandler, Allen Covert, Barry Bernardi, Kevin Grady, and Judit Maull are producing the project with and Q.C. Entertainment. Happy Madison has previously teamed with Spindel and Spade for the Netflix film Father of the Year.

Lapkus is repped by Mosaic and UTA; Pierson by Artists & Representatives and Wright Entertainment; Chalke by UTA; Sims by WME and Untitled Entertainment.