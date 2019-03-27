Negotiations are coming down to the wire for a new SAG-AFTRA commercials contract. The union’s current pact, which generates more than $1 billion a year for its members, is set to expire on Sunday, but ongoing talks in New York could be extended for another week if it is close to a deal with advertisers and ad agencies. The talks began on February 20.

Both sides have agreed to a “news blackout” during the negotiations, but the Joint Policy Committee of the Association of National Advertisers and the American Association of Advertising Agencies recently posted that it “will host its first town hall meeting following the commercial contract negotiations” on April 9 at the New York Seminar and Conference Center.

SAG-AFTRA, meanwhile, continues to aggressively go after non-union commercial shoots through its Ads Go Union campaign, while union commercial shoots – especially those that employ celebrities – have been hurrying to wrap production before the March 31 expiration of the union’s current contract.

SAG and AFTRA, prior to their merger in 2012, last struck the ad industry in 2000; it lasted six months. Before that, they struck the industry for 26 days in 1988, for 51 days in 1978-79 and for 80 days in 1952-53.