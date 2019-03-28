EXCLUSIVE: Saban Films announced today that Chief Financial Officer Shanan Becker will expand his responsibilities and add the title of Chief Operating Officer. Becker has served as the CFO at Saban Films since 2014, when he co-founded the company alongside President Bill Bromiley. Simultaneously, the company announced that Jonathan Saba has extended his contract as SVP for the indie studio.

“My partnership with Shanan has extended across most of the last decade, and I’m pleased he is taking on more responsibility as Saban Films’ growth accelerates,” said Bromiley,“Jonathan has been a key driver of the company’s success and has taken on multiple roles over the years. I’m excited that he will be with us for the foreseeable future.”

At Saban, Becker has driven the company’s operational and strategic initiatives, generating results that have consistently exceeded expectations and internal plans. As a result, Saban reports that they’ve been profitable from their first full year of operations.

Prior to Saban Films, Becker held the title of EVP, Business Development at RLJ Entertainment and its predecessor Image Entertainment, where he oversaw finance, planning, and analysis and helped guide the company through its merger with Acorn Media Group. Previous positions include SVP of Business Operations at Paramount Pictures and various executive roles at DreamWorks SKG.

Saba will continue in his role overseeing all distribution, sales and marketing functions, in addition to playing a key role in film acquistions. He’ll also spearhead Saban’s ongoing initiative to partner on IP with seasoned filmmakers and talent early on in the creative process, such as Kevin Smith’s upcoming Jay and Silent Bob Get a Reboot, the sequel to the $30M-plus domestic grossing-pic and Rob Zombie’s Three From Hell, the long-awaited sequel to House of a 1000 Corpses and The Devil’s Rejects.

Saba has played a key role in the acquisition and release of all of Saban’s pics, including: Rob Zombie’s 31, Ric Roman Waugh’s Shot Caller starring Nicolai Coster-Waldau and Lake Bell, and the Jason Momoa feature Braven. Saba continues to report to Bromiley.

Prior to joining Saban Films, Saba held executive positions at Anchor Bay Films, Image Entertainment and most recently, the Criterion Collection, where he launched the distribution division of the company. At Criterion, Saba oversaw all managerial, administrative and strategic aspects of North American sales and marketing.

Saban Films, based in Los Angeles, counts a library of 60 films since its launch, with 30 films slated to be released this year.