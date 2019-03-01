Saban Films has picked up domestic rights to Richard Bates Jr.’s horror thriller Tone-Deaf which stars Terminator 2‘s Robert Patrick and Silicon Valley‘s Amanda Crew. Tone-Deaf will make its world premiere at SXSW on March 10 at 11:55pm at the Alamo Ritz in Austin, Texas.

Tone-Deaf follows millennial Olive (Crew) who, after losing her job and imploding her latest dysfunctional relationship, leaves the city for a weekend of peace in the country, only to discover the shockingly dark underbelly of rural America. She rents an eccentric, ornate country house from Harvey (Patrick), an old-fashioned widower who’s struggling to hide his psychopathic tendencies — and the two collide.

Tone-Deaf is produced by Circle of Confusion’s Lawrence Mattis, Brad Mendelsohn and Matt Smith, and Best Medicine Productions’ Brion Hambel and Paul Jensen. Saban Films negotiated the deal along with Steve Break on behalf of the filmmakers. Lightning Entertainment’s James C. Walker and Andrew Brown and Hindsight Media’s James Swarbrick executive produced along with James Scott, Tim Smith and Tracey McCarrick.

Recently at Sundance, Saban Films announced that they’re making the sequel to Kevin Smith’s Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. Upcoming Saban titles include The Haunting of Sharon Tate starring Hilary Duff; Derrick Borte’s American Dreamer starring Jim Gaffigan; The Professor, the Wayne Roberts-directed drama starring Johnny Depp; and Sarah Daggar-Nickson’s A Vigilante starring Olivia Wilde.