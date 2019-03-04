Monday marks the 25th anniversary of the death of the iconic actor John Candy and Hollywood took to Twitter to pay their respects to the Emmy-winning actor, one of them being fellow Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds. The Deadpool star posted a video on the social media platform which included highlights of Candy’s memorable career.

“It’s the 25th anniversary of John Candy’s passing,” Reynolds wrote on Twitter. “We cooked up a small tribute to a comedic genius and Canadian hero. If you haven’t seen much of his work, take a look at his films. He was a treasure.”

Candy’s children graciously responded to Reynold’s post. Chris Candy thanked Reynolds saying that the video was “lovely” while Jennifer Candy wrote, “This made me cry. It’s so amazing and sweet!” She continued, “He has so many people that absolutely love him, he was one of the best.”

Guillermo del Toro also chimed in, expressing his love for Candy and his seminal film Planes, Trains and Automobiles which he referred to as “eternal”.

The video included clips from some of his greatest films including Uncle Buck, Spaceballs, Summer Rental, Cool Runnings, The Great Outdoors and more.

Candy died of a heart attack on March 4, 1994 at the age of 43.

Watch the video below.

