Veronica Mars’ Ryan Hansen has been tapped as the male lead, Adam, opposite Odette Annable in Fox’s single-camera comedy pilot Adam & Eve, based on the French-Canadian format, from writer Jon Beckerman, original series producers Avanti Groupe and 20th Century Fox TV.

Written by Beckerman and directed by Claire Scanlon, Adam & Eve follows one couple, Adam (Hansen) and Eve (Annable) at three stages of their relationship — young and passionate, middle-aged with kids and navigating retirement. It’s a comedy about the big questions: What makes a marriage last? Do people ever really change? And, after 40 years together, why can’t we pick a place for dinner without it turning into a whole, you know, “thing”?

Beckerman executive produces with Avanti Group’s Claude Meunier and Luc Wiseman.

Hansen is reprising his co-starring Veronica Mars role of Dick Casablancas on Hulu’s upcoming revival series. He recently starred as himself in Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television, a half-hour comedy procedural on YouTube. He is repped by Gersh.