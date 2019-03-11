Spider-Man Tom Holland is in talks to work with Joe and Anthony Russo on Cherry which is planned to be the brothers’ next directorial.

Deadline exclusively reported that the Russos’ AGBO acquired Nico Walker’s novel for $1M last August. Jessica Goldberg adapted the novel. A summer production is planned. The Russos will produce along with AGBO’s Mike Larocca.

Published by Knopf, Cherry parallels the true life story of the author, a former Army medic who returned from Iraq with extreme un-diagnosed PTSD and fell into opioid addiction and began robbing banks.

Variety had the news about Holland being in talks.