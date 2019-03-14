Justin Lin and Joe and Anthony Russo have teamed up, along with Todd Makurath and Luke Ricci, to launch Superconductor, which they describe as “a new creative services agency for the new marketing world.”

With billions in box office under their collective belts from the Fast & Furious and Avengers franchises, Lin and the Russos want to bridge the worlds of Hollywood and brand marketing. Superconductor will complement the Russos’ film and TV boutique, AGBO Studios, leveraging the founders’ entertainment pedigrees to help consumer brands offer content that is on par with elite-level Hollywood work.

Joe Russo and Anthony Russo Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

“The world has changed. There is more to watch, less time to watch it and tons of pressure for brands to break through,” Joe Russo said in a press release announcing the agency. “We talked to CEOs and CMOs and they were all telling us the same thing,” Russo said. “They needed a new kind of agency that was more nimble, more efficient and more capable of delivering content that really breaks through. So we built one by assembling a team of people who share our vision of creating incredible stories on behalf of brands. We call it Must See Marketing, which is advertising that people choose to watch and experiences that people love to spend time with.”

There has long been a symbiosis between Madison Avenue and Hollywood, with A-list directors like Ridley Scott, Michael Bay, Spike Jonze and many more directing commercial spots and other forms of branded content. But the aim of Superconductor is to create a new paradigm by blending the blockbuster track records of Lin and the Russos with a roster of marketing and advertising specialists.

Creative development will be led by Chris Adams, former head of creative at Phenomenon, Saatchi & Saatchi and TBWA\Chiat\Day, working with Apple, Toyota, Nissan, P&G and other brands. Adams will be Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer. The leadership team also includes Chief Strategy Officer Noel Sullivan and EVP Sales & Development Allison Amon.

“As a company, telling compelling stories is in our DNA and everything we do is built around that love for connecting with an audience,”Adams said. “We are primed to help brands break through the clutter in faster, more affordable and more effective ways than ever before.”

Justin Lin Photo by Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock

Superconductor’s capabilities will include cinematic commercials, digital video, documentaries, feature film, brand integrations, stunts and activations, VR, AR and emerging technology. The agency will launch with a list of high-profile clients including Hertz and Holoride.

“Reaching people with relevant and creative content is the age-old goal that today, demands looking beyond traditional advertising models,” said Hertz Senior Vice President of Brand Jayesh Patel. “We chose to work with Superconductor for our Marvel Studios campaign because of their fresh approach to the creative ideation process. We love that they are exclusively focused on telling an interesting story about the great experiences and benefits we provide our customers everyday, worldwide.”

Further cementing the connection with the entertainment industry, Superconductor dubs its process The Writer’s Room, after the convention of a TV series. that borrows from the best practices of creating a hit TV series. Through The Writer’s Room, Superconductor provides clients with direct access to a customized team of marketing and entertainment experts that’s assembled for each new project. Each client is brought behind the curtain and into The Writer’s Room, where they work with their team to develop compelling brand stories.

“What makes The Writer’s Room really special is that we invite clients to participate, so they’re part of the process. And beyond that, we have the ability to bring in talent like show runners, directors, screenwriters and technologists to craft a brand or product narrative in a whole new way,” said Adams.