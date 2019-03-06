EXCLUSIVE: HBO has picked up to series Run, its romantic comedic thriller pilot starring Domhnall Gleeson and Merritt Wever, from Fleabag and Killing Eve creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge and her frequent collaborator Vicky Jones. Waller-Bridge has a recurring role in the project, which hails from Entertainment One, Jones and Waller-Bridge’s DryWrite and Wigwam Films.

While the series order had been in the works for awhile, the official pickup makes it the first formal green light at the premium cable network since the big WarnerMedia reorganization was announced earlier this week.

Written by Jones, Run centers on Ruby (Wever), a woman living a humdrum existence who one day gets a text inviting her to fulfill a youthful pact, promising true love and self-reinvention, by stepping out of her life to take a journey with her oldest flame (Gleeson).

DryWhite

Entertainment One, which was behind HBO’s Sharp Objects, produces for HBO, with Jones and Waller-Bridge set to executive produce via DryWrite, and Emily Leo for Wigwam. Kate Dennis directed the pilot and executive produces.

This marks the latest 2018 HBO pilot to get to series, joining Mrs. Fletcher, Euphoria and The Righteous Gemstones as all of the network’s recent pilots have landed series orders. HBO’s remaining pilot, Armando Iannucci’s Avenue 5, is currently casting.

This marks the fourth series for Waller-Bridge, with three currently on the air as Run joins hits Fleabag and Killing Eve.

Since being cast in the Run pilot, Wever won an Emmy Award for her role in the Netflix limited series Godless last fall. It was her second Emmy, following a 2013 win for Nurse Jackie. Gleeson’s latest projects include Andrea Berloff’s The Kitchen, and The Little Stranger, directed by Lenny Abrahamson.

Jones is repped by UTA in the U.S. and United Agents in the UK. Waller-Bridge is repped by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham in the U.S. and Independent Talent Group and Hatton McEwan Penford in the UK. Wever is repped by Innovative Artists and Viking Entertainment. Gleeson is repped by The Agency in Dublin and Paradigm.