Former Girl Meets World star Rowan Blanchard has been cast in TNT’s Snowpiercer, a futuristic thriller starring Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs based on the acclaimed 2013 movie of the same name by Bong Joon-ho, from Marty Adelstein’s Tomorrow Studios and Turner’s Studio T.

Snowpiercer is set seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, It centers on the remnants of humanity, who inhabit a gigantic, perpetually-moving train that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival are questioned in this riveting television adaptation.

Blanchard will play Alexandra, a self-assured 17-year-old, wise beyond her years, with mysterious connections to the history of Snowpiercer. She has been has been added to Season 1 as a guest star with an option to become a series regular if the series is renewed for a second season.

Snowpiercer, which co-stars Mickey Sumner, Susan Park, Benjamin Haigh, Sasha Frolova, Katie McGuinness, Alison Wright, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto , Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand and Lena Hall, is a co-production of Tomorrow Studios and Turner’s Studio T, along with CJ Entertainment. The series is executive produced by Tomorrow Studios’ Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements; and the original film’s Bong Joon Ho, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi.

Blanchard starred as Riley Matthews on Girl Meets World, which aired for three seasons on Disney Channel. She also recurs on Splitting Up Together. Blanchard is repped by UTA and Untitled Entertainment.