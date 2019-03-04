Sock it to me! Netflix announced that it will pay tribute to Rowan & Martin’s seminal sketch comedy series Laugh-In with Still Laugh-In: The Stars Celebrate. The special celebration will take place on March 8 in Hollywood at the Dolby Theater with original cast member Lily Tomlin and the show’s legendary director/producer George Schlatter in attendance.

The evening will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the show be filled with homages to the iconic show with modern takes on quintessential sketches and acts from the original series. Tomlin will also reprise her memorable characters, Edith Ann and Ernestine. Joining Tomlin for the tribute will be star-studded lineup of comedians, actors and musicians including Billy Crystal, Tiffany Haddish, Neil Patrick Harris, Taye Diggs, Michael Douglas, Jay Leno, Rita Moreno, John Stamos, Rita Wilson, JoAnne Worley, Maria Bamford, Margaret Cho, Ron Funches, Brad Garrett, Nikki Glaser, Lisa Ann Walter, Bobby Moynihan, Cheri Oteri, Rob Riggle, Jeff Ross, J.B. Smoove, Tony Hale, Jon Lovitz, Natasha Leggero and more.

The series, which ran from 1968-1973, won two Emmy Awards and would go on to be one of the most iconic sketch comedy shows in television history. Dave Broome (The Day I Met El Chapo, Ultimate Beastmaster) is Executive Producing the special under his 25/7 Productions banner along with Schlatter. Yong Yam is also Executive Producing. Netflix has yet to announce when the special will be available for streaming.