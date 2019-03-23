Roseanne Barr is continuing to stir the pot during her ongoing semi-apology, semi-defiant interviews.

In the latest edition, Barr spoke to the Washington Post and revealed that she was suicidal and spent time after being fired from her namesake show “holed up in her mom’s basement in Utah, chain-smoking and in tears.”

Her rescue from that depression came in the form of Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, an author, TV host and public speaker and longtime Barr advisor, who scored the first public interview with Barr after her Roseanne firing. The tear-filled interview was the public’s first view of Barr’s desperate remorse at the firestorm she created by a racially charged tweet.

“Shmuley saved my life,” Barr said. “I was suicidal. He was the only person who stood by me and said they were (not) going to destroy me because I love Trump and Israel.”

Barr blamed her firing and subsequent public shaming on a tweet from TV daughter Sara Gilbert, who said Barr’s comments on the appearance of former presidential adviser Valerie Jarrett were “abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show.”

“[Gilbert] destroyed the show and my life with that tweet,” Barr told the Post. “She will never get enough until she consumes my liver with a fine Chianti.”

“I knew that Roseanne, the person, was unpredictable at times, but she told me this was her redemption,” Gilbert told the Post. “I chose to believe her.”

The Conners, the non-Roseanne version of the TV show, has been renewed for a second season by ABC.