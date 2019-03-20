Roseanne Barr unloaded on ABC during a recent return to the stage.

The outspoken comedian performed a surprise stand-up routine on March 16, at the Laugh Factory Las Vegas during a set by fellow comedian Andrew Dice Clay. Before revealing he would be joined by Barr, Clay said a close friend of “about 33 years” was ready to tell a few jokes.

“There haven’t been many as controversial, as outspoken or as f—kin’ funny. Let’s hear it for Roseanne Barr!” he said to loud applause (watch the video here).

After getting a standing ovation, Barr let loose on ABC, which fired her last May shortly after she posted a racist tweet about former President Barack Obama’s senior adviser, Valerie Jarrett.

“When you get fired, you get real suicidal, but I’d never kill myself because that would make too many fu—ing people happy,” Barr quipped. “And I’m not about to make people happy.”

“Dear ABC, when you asked me back to once again bail out your shit, fu—in’, low-rated network, I did so with the same vigor I’ve always rocked, and I delivered you the highest ratings you’ve had in ten fu–ing years,” she said to applause.

“At the first sign of controversy, you killed me off with a drug overdose,” she continued. “But you know what, I ain’t dead b-tches.”

Clay responded, “That is so great” about Roseanne, who he said hadn’t done stand-up since the 1960s. Then the two danced together on stage.

ABC gave Barr the boot and canceled her self-titled sitcom (a reboot of her original 1988 series) after she compared Jarrett, who is black, to an ape.

The series was replaced in the fall by ABC spinoff, The Conners. In the opening episode, the other members of the Conner clan were shown mourning, after they revealed “Granny Rose” was dead.