Roseanne Barr Attacks #MeToo, Hollywood, Kamala Harris In Candace Owens Interview

A new interview with defrocked TV star Roseanne Barr claims the originators of the #MeToo movement are “Hos” and had harsh words for Sen. Kamala Harris, Christine Blasey Ford and others.

In an interview with Fox News host Candace Owens on the Candace Owens Show, Barr let loose with a verbal slam on the women whose stories created the worldwide movement against sexual harassment. “They’re pretending that they didn’t go to trade sexual favors for money,” Barr said, asking why some women find themselves in men’s hotel rooms at 3 a.m.

She added: “Well, you ain’t nothing but a ho. I know a ho when I see one.”

Barr also had choices words about comedian Louis C.K., whom Owens raised. “That’s who I’m talking about, too.”