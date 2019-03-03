Click to Skip Ad
Roseanne Barr Attacks #MeToo, Hollywood, Kamala Harris In Candace Owens Interview

A new interview with defrocked TV star Roseanne Barr claims the originators of the #MeToo movement are “Hos” and had harsh words for Sen. Kamala Harris, Christine Blasey Ford and others.

In an interview with Fox News host Candace Owens on the Candace Owens Show, Barr let loose with a verbal slam on the women whose stories created the worldwide movement against sexual harassment. “They’re pretending that they didn’t go to trade sexual favors for money,” Barr said, asking why some women find themselves in men’s hotel rooms at 3 a.m.

She added: “Well, you ain’t nothing but a ho. I know a ho when I see one.”

Barr also had choices words about comedian Louis C.K., whom Owens raised.  “That’s who I’m talking about, too.”
As for Harris, Barr said, “Look at Kamala Harris, who I call Kama Sutra Harris. We all know what she did… she slept her way to the bottom,” Barr said, alluding to the Senator’s past dalliance with California politician Willie Brown.
Barr continued, suggesting Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh,  “should be in prison. White women privilege” kept her out of imprisonment, Barr contended.
She added that freshman Representatives Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), were members of a terrorist organization. “It’s scary that we have Hamas in our Congress,” she said.
Barr also took a shot at Hollywood.

“When I went to bat for Sandra [Bernhard], Kathy [Griffin] and Sara [Gilbert] to get them on TV — because I gave them all their TV jobs… you know what people at the networks told me? Those girls are too ugly to go on TV,” Barr claimed. “And I said, ‘This is so incredibly sexist. Look at me, I’m no beauty. You can’t take talent, for a woman, and reduce it to their facial flaws. Are you sh—ing me?’ ”

Barr then claimed she has changed her mind.

“Nowadays, I’m like, you’re right. They are too ugly to be on TV.” She claimed they had “ugliness inside.”

