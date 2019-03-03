Roseanne Barr Attacks #MeToo, Hollywood, Kamala Harris In Candace Owens Interview

A new interview with defrocked TV star Roseanne Barr claims the originators of the #MeToo movement are “Hos” and had harsh words for Sen. Kamala Harris, Christine Blasey Ford and others.
In an interview with Fox News host Candace Owens on the Candace Owens Show, Barr let loose with a verbal slam on the women whose stories created the worldwide movement against sexual harassment. “They’re pretending that they didn’t go to trade sexual favors for money,” Barr said, asking why some women find themselves in men’s hotel rooms at 3 a.m.
She added: “Well, you ain’t nothing but a ho. I know a ho when I see one.”
“When I went to bat for Sandra [Bernhard], Kathy [Griffin] and Sara [Gilbert] to get them on TV — because I gave them all their TV jobs… you know what people at the networks told me? Those girls are too ugly to go on TV,” Barr claimed. “And I said, ‘This is so incredibly sexist. Look at me, I’m no beauty. You can’t take talent, for a woman, and reduce it to their facial flaws. Are you sh—ing me?’ ”
Barr then claimed she has changed her mind.
“Nowadays, I’m like, you’re right. They are too ugly to be on TV.” She claimed they had “ugliness inside.”