EXCLUSIVE: Gone Girl and A Private War star Rosamund Pike is set to lead cast in thriller I Care A Lot for The Imitation Game and Ben Is Back producer Black Bear Pictures. J Blakeson (The 5th Wave) has scripted and will direct with shoot scheduled for June of this year.

Oscar-nominee Pike will play Marla Grayson, a highly successful legal guardian with a knack for using the law to her benefit and her clients’ detriment. But when she cherry picks her seemingly perfect client, she soon realizes looks are deceiving. Additional casting is in the works.

Teddy Schwarzman’s Black Bear and Blakeson’s Sugar November are producing, with Black Bear fully financing. Producers are Schwarzman, Ben Stillman and Michael Heimler, alongside Blakeson. Sacha Guttenstein will executive produce.

Schwarzman told us, “Black Bear is thrilled to partner with J and Rosamund to bring I Care A Lot to life. J has written one of the boldest and most entertaining scripts we’ve ever read, and we have been a fan of J’s work ever since seeing The Disappearance Of Alice Creed. We can think of no one better to play I Care A Lot’s fierce, intelligent and unrelenting lead than Rosamund Pike, who deserves all the accolades she’s received to date and more. We can’t wait to see Rosamund do something truly memorable with this iconic role.”

Pike was recently Golden Globe-nominated for her turn as war reporter Marie Colvin in Matt Heineman’s feature A Private War. She will next be seen as Marie Curie in Working Title and StudioCanal’s upcoming Radioactive, directed by Marjane Satrapi.

Black Bear is currently in production on feature The Friend with Dakota Johnson and Casey Affleck. Blakeson most recently directed multiple episodes of HBO and BBC drama series Gunpowder, starring Kit Harrington.

Pike is represented by United Agents in the UK, and CAA and Magnolia Entertainment in the U.S.