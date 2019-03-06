Hellboy’s Ron Perlman and X-Men star Famke Janssen are to star in BBC One spy drama The Capture.

The Hollywood actors are the latest A-list names to join a British drama. They will star alongside the previously announced Callum Turner (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald) and Holliday Grainger (Strike) in the six-part series, which has been written and directed by Ben Chanan.

London-set spy thriller The Capture will begin with the unjust arrest of an innocent man and escalate into a multi-layered conspiracy of manipulated evidence. The series will be executive produced by Harry Potter producer David Heyman, Tom Winchester and Rosie Alison for Heyday Television, Ben Irving for BBC One, Tom Coan for NBCUniversal International Studios and Chanan.

Other cast include Laura Haddock (Guardians of the Galaxy), Ben Miles (The Crown), Lia Williams (The Crown), Sophia Brown (Clique), Paul Ritter (Quantum of Solace), Adelayo Adedayo (Origin), Ralph Ineson (Game Of Thrones), Cavan Clerkin (The Last Kingdom), Barry Ward (Save Me), Ginny Holder (Death in Paradise) and Nigel Lindsay (Four Lions).

Chanan said, “I am incredibly excited to see The Capture brought to life by such a wonderful cast and crew. It’s an honour to come to work every day with these hugely talented people.”

It will be distributed by NBCUniversal International Distribution. Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama, described the show as “research based but with huge flair in its storytelling. The Capture shines a light on surveillance culture and asks what happens in a world where we can no longer trust the evidence in front of us.”