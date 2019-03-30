Mick Jagger, age 75, has been ordered to undergo medical treatment by his doctors, leading the Rolling Stones to postpone a major US stadium tour.

Details on Jagger’s condition were not made public. The septuagenarian has maintained a fitness regimen that allows him to keep up frenzied stage activity and retain a lean frame, allowing the Stones to continue touring at an advanced age.

“Mick has been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour at this time, as he needs medical treatment,” said a post on the band’s official account “The doctors have advised Mick that he is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible.”

Tickets will be valid for the “No Filter” tour when it is rescheduled. The tour was to start April 20 in Miami.