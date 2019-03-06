Jay Roach’s film about the late Fox News founder Roger Ailes still doesn’t have a title, but now it has a release date. Lionsgate said tonight that the flick starring Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron, and Nicole Kidman — with John Lithgow playing Ailes — will open wide on December 20.

Lionsgate

Oscar-winning The Big Short screenwriter Charles Randolph penned the script for the movie, which is is produced and financed by BRON Studios. It charts the story of the women who took on the Fox News Channel kingpin and the toxic male culture that existed at the network. Robbie plays news producer Kayla Pospisil; Theron is ex-FNC host Megyn Kelly, who later joined — and made her own headlines at — NBC News; and Kidman is Gretchen Carlson, the FNC anchor who sued Ailes for sexual harassment. Malcolm McDowell, Allison Janney, Kate McKinnon, Mark Duplass, Alive Eve, Alanna Ubach and others round out the cast.

Roach’s Ailes pic, which originally was at Annapurna — joins a busy Christmas Week release slate headlined by Disney’s Star Wars: Episode IX and Universal’s musical Cats on Friday, December 20, and is followed on Christmas Day by Fox toon The Call of the Wild, Sony’s Little Women and Warner Bros/New Line’s action comedy Superintelligence. Universal’s World War I drama 1917 also will bow in limited release during the frame.