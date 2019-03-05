EXCLUSIVE: Universal Pictures has set Richard LaGravanese to adapt the Mark Griffin book All That Heaven Allows: A Biography of Rock Hudson. Greg Berlanti will direct and produce alongside Sarah Schechter for Berlanti Film Corp. and Sherry Marsh for Marsh Productions & Entertainment, Inc.

The film deals with the matinee idol of Universal romantic comedies and Oscar-nominated actor of Giant and how the ruggedly handsome star was forced to masquerade as a heterosexual sex symbol, the whole time closeted and fearful of being exposed for a gay lifestyle that would have ended his illustrious movie and TV career. Hudson was diagnosed with HIV in 1984, and still denied rumors he had AIDS. He died in October 1985 of AIDS-related complications at 59.

LaGravanese recently scripted for Luca Guadagnino and RT Features Blood on the Tracks, inspired by the famous Bob Dylan album. His credits include Unbroken and Beautiful Creatures.

Berlanti most recently directed the sleeper hit film Love Simon, and he made a precedent sized WBTV deal on the heels of setting a new record for a producer with 15 live-action scripted series on the air.

LaGravenese is represented by CAA and Schreck, Rose; Berlanti and Schechter are WME and Felker Toczek.