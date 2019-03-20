Twilight star Robert Pattinson and Widows star Elizabeth Debicki are boarding Christopher Nolan’s Warner Bros. release, which is rumored to be an action pic. Yesterday, it was announced that BlackKklansman‘s John David Washington scored the lead. Pic will open on July 17, 2020 and will also play in Imax, which Nolan is a big proponent of, having shot his films with the large format. All plot and character details are under wraps. Deadline confirmed the news. Variety broke the news on Debicki.