Special counsel Robert Mueller did not find Donald Trump’s campaign or associates conspired with Russia, Attorney General William Barr advised Congress on Sunday.
“The special counsel’s investigation did not find that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated with Russia in its efforts to influence the 2016 U.S. Presidential Election,” Barr wrote in a four-page letter delivered Sunday to Congress and released publicly.
“There was no obstruction, none whatsoever, and it was a complete and total exoneration!” he enthused to TV cameras in West Palm Beach, as he boarded Air Force One to return to Washington D.C.
“It’s shame that our country had to go through this. To be honest it’s a shame that your president has had to go through this – before I even got elected it began,” Trump continued, referencing himself in third party.
“It began illegally, and hopefully somebody is going to look at the other side,” Trump threatened.
“This was an illegal take-down that failed,” he blasted, adding, “and hopefully somebody’s going to be looking at the other side. So it’s complete exoneration. No collusion!.”
Chimed in Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, “It’s a complete exoneration of the President. The President did not do anything wrong.”
In the summary, the special counsel concluded that they lacked sufficient evidence that President Trump obstructed justice.