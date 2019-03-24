Special counsel Robert Mueller did not find Donald Trump’s campaign or associates conspired with Russia, Attorney General William Barr advised Congress on Sunday.

“The special counsel’s investigation did not find that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated with Russia in its efforts to influence the 2016 U.S. Presidential Election,” Barr wrote in a four-page letter delivered Sunday to Congress and released publicly.

Mueller did not have sufficient evidence to prosecute obstruction of justice, Barr also wrote. That obstruction of justice call was made by Barr and Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein, not Mueller. Barr did not explain why in his letter. One possible explanation is that Mueller said in his report the magnitude to indict a sitting president is too great for special counsel.DOJ was able to take into consideration the policy been in place since the 1970s that a sitting president cannot be indicted. Some pundits noted that before Barr was named AG, he had written an extensive report saying POTUS can not obstruct justice by definition, and the Mueller investigation was not worthwhile. Rosenstein, meanwhile, previously had been set to leave office, but reversed that decision and said he was sticking around to act as a heat shield for Barr.

Mueller did not exonerate the President in his report.

“While this report does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him,” Mueller wrote, damningly, in his report

Donald Trump nonetheless declared it “complete and total exoneration” – but he also called it an “illegal take down that failed.”

“There was no obstruction, none whatsoever, and it was a complete and total exoneration!” he enthused to TV cameras in West Palm Beach, as he boarded Air Force One to return to Washington D.C.

“It’s shame that our country had to go through this. To be honest it’s a shame that your president has had to go through this – before I even got elected it began,” Trump continued, referencing himself in third party.

“It began illegally, and hopefully somebody is going to look at the other side,” Trump threatened.

“This was an illegal take-down that failed,” he blasted, adding, “and hopefully somebody’s going to be looking at the other side. So it’s complete exoneration. No collusion!.”

Trump also tweeted:

No Collusion, No Obstruction, Complete and Total EXONERATION. KEEP AMERICA GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 24, 2019

Chimed in Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, “It’s a complete exoneration of the President. The President did not do anything wrong.”

In the interim, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued a report highlighting certain findings in Barr’s letter, chiefly. “The Special Counsel’s investigation did not find that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated with Russia in its efforts to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election.”

In the summary, the special counsel concluded that they lacked sufficient evidence that President Trump obstructed justice.